Mac DeMarco unveils weird video for “This Old Dog”, announces new tour dates

On May 5th, Mac DeMarco will return with a new album, This Old Dog, via Captured Tracks. In anticipation, our favorite Canadian jizz jazzer has shared a music video for the LP’s title track.

Directed by DeMarco himself, the Los Angeles-set clip stars a bunch of people wearing creepy dog masks. In an accompanying press release, the songwriter claims there’s a deeper meaning behind the strange visual:

“A devoted dog discovers the meaning of its own existence through the lives of the humans it teaches to laugh and love. Reincarnated as multiple canines over the course of five decades, the lovable pooch develops an unbreakable bond with a kindred spirit named Ethan. As the boy grows older and comes to a crossroad, the dog once again comes back into his life to remind him of his true self.”

Just kidding! As Pitchfork points out, DeMarco’s summary is lifted from A Dog’s Purpose, a 2017 film which recently came under fire over accusations of animal cruelty. Watch the video up above.

In related news, DeMarco has also extended his upcoming tour, adding dates in London, Montreal, Vancouver, New Orleans, and more.

Mac DeMarco 2017 Tour Dates:

03/03 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

03/24-25 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/09 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Burlington *

05/10-11 – Montreal, QB @ Metropolis *

05/12-13 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Theater *

05/14 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

05/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues – Cleveland *

05/16 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *

05/17 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

05/19-21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle *

05/21 – Asheville, NC @ Highland Brewing Company *

05/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theater *

05/23-24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

05/26-28 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

05/30 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

05/31 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Graa Hal

08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/13 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

08/14 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/15 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

08/17 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NE @ Lowlands Festival

08/20 – Saint Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock

08/23 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich OpenAir Festival

08/24 – Asolo, IT @ AMA Asolo

08/27 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine

08/29 – Newcastle, UK @ The Academy

08/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

09/08 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater

09/09 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre

09/10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

09/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

09/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

09/14 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

09/15 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theatre

09/25 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre

09/26 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

09/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Grunspan

11/08 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

11/10 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine

11/22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

11/30 – Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso

* = w/ Tonstartssbandht