Mac DeMarco unveils weird video for “This Old Dog”, announces new tour dates

On May 5th, Mac DeMarco will return with a new album, This Old Dog, via Captured Tracks. In anticipation, our favorite Canadian jizz jazzer has shared a music video for the LP’s title track.
Directed by DeMarco himself, the Los Angeles-set clip stars a bunch of people wearing creepy dog masks. In an accompanying press release, the songwriter claims there’s a deeper meaning behind the strange visual:
“A devoted dog discovers the meaning of its own existence through the lives of the humans it teaches to laugh and love. Reincarnated as multiple canines over the course of five decades, the lovable pooch develops an unbreakable bond with a kindred spirit named Ethan. As the boy grows older and comes to a crossroad, the dog once again comes back into his life to remind him of his true self.”
Just kidding! As Pitchfork points out, DeMarco’s summary is lifted from A Dog’s Purpose, a 2017 film which recently came under fire over accusations of animal cruelty. Watch the video up above.
In related news, DeMarco has also extended his upcoming tour, adding dates in London, Montreal, Vancouver, New Orleans, and more.
Mac DeMarco 2017 Tour Dates:
03/03 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival
03/24-25 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/09 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Burlington *
05/10-11 – Montreal, QB @ Metropolis *
05/12-13 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Theater *
05/14 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *
05/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues – Cleveland *
05/16 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *
05/17 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *
05/19-21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
05/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle *
05/21 – Asheville, NC @ Highland Brewing Company *
05/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theater *
05/23-24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
05/26-28 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival
05/30 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
05/31 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball
08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Graa Hal
08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/13 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
08/14 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/15 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
08/17 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NE @ Lowlands Festival
08/20 – Saint Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock
08/23 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich OpenAir Festival
08/24 – Asolo, IT @ AMA Asolo
08/27 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine
08/29 – Newcastle, UK @ The Academy
08/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
09/08 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater
09/09 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre
09/10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
09/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
09/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
09/14 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
09/15 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theatre
09/25 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre
09/26 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
09/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Grunspan
11/08 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
11/10 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine
11/22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
11/30 – Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso
* = w/ Tonstartssbandht