On Wednesday, rising singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers hit the Late Late Show stage to break out some fun dance moves and perform her breezy pop hit, “Alaska”. The song helped the Maryland singer break through after Pharrell Williams heard it during a master class at New York University and can be found on her debut EP, Now That the Light is Fading. Replay the performance above.

Catch Rogers at Lollapalooza, Osheaga Festival, and the UK’s Latitude Festival this summer.