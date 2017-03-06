Menu
Mark Lanegan Band share buzzing new track “Beehive” — listen

From the forthcoming album Gargoyle, featuring Josh Homme, Greg Dulli, and Duke Garwood

on March 06, 2017, 2:57pm
Photo​​​ by​​​​ ​​Steve Gullick

​​Former Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan is set to return with a new album under his Mark Lanegan Band moniker on April 28th. Entitled Gargoyle, the record’s lead single was the rumbling “Nocturne”, and now the band have shared another listen with the buzzing “Beehive”.

The track opens with a swarm of guitars getting increasingly closer before some snapping drumming breaks it up into a forward march. With the music rising and falling like honeybees dipping in the wind, Lanegan sings in his low grumble of a voice, “Scenes of dying love/ In my head buzzes a bee’s nest/ Hanging down from above/ Everywhere I look it’s a bummer.” A press release says the song “brilliantly exemplifies the surprising new musical paths Lanegan has forged for himself in recent years,” and you can Take a listen below.

Gargoyle features Queens of the Stone Age mastermind Josh HommeGreg Dulli of The Afghan Whigs, longtime producer Alain Johannes, and London-based multi-instrumentalist Duke Garwood. Six of the album’s 10 tracks were co-written by English artist Rob Marshall.

Gargoyle Artwork:

unnamed 1 Mark Lanegan Band share buzzing new track Beehive listen

Gargoyle Tracklist:
01. Deaths Head Tattoo
02. Nocturne
03. Blue Blue Sea
04. Beehive
05. Sister
06. Emperor
07. Goodbye To Beauty
08. Drunk On Destruction
09. First Day Of Winter
10. Old Swan

