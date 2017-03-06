Photo​​​ by​​​​ ​​Steve Gullick

​​Former Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan is set to return with a new album under his Mark Lanegan Band moniker on April 28th. Entitled Gargoyle, the record’s lead single was the rumbling “Nocturne”, and now the band have shared another listen with the buzzing “Beehive”.

The track opens with a swarm of guitars getting increasingly closer before some snapping drumming breaks it up into a forward march. With the music rising and falling like honeybees dipping in the wind, Lanegan sings in his low grumble of a voice, “Scenes of dying love/ In my head buzzes a bee’s nest/ Hanging down from above/ Everywhere I look it’s a bummer.” A press release says the song “brilliantly exemplifies the surprising new musical paths Lanegan has forged for himself in recent years,” and you can Take a listen below.

Gargoyle features Queens of the Stone Age mastermind Josh Homme, Greg Dulli of The Afghan Whigs, longtime producer Alain Johannes, and London-based multi-instrumentalist Duke Garwood. Six of the album’s 10 tracks were co-written by English artist Rob Marshall.

Gargoyle Artwork:

Gargoyle Tracklist:

01. Deaths Head Tattoo

02. Nocturne

03. Blue Blue Sea

04. Beehive

05. Sister

06. Emperor

07. Goodbye To Beauty

08. Drunk On Destruction

09. First Day Of Winter

10. Old Swan