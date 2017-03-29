Mark Mulcahy announces new solo album, live album, and final Miracle Legion tour dates

Mark Mulcahy, one of America’s finest singer-songwriters, has announced his first album in four years. It’s titled The Possum in the Driveway and features 11 new tracks that this writer thinks are quite transformative for the artist.

Produced by Scott Amore, and featuring work by Ken Maiuri (Pedro the Lion, B-52s) alongside John Panos (Augustines, Mates of State), Mulcahy’s latest will land on this year’s Record Store Day — so, Saturday, April 22nd — and come pressed on limited edition gold vinyl via his own Mezzotint imprint. So, save that money in the cookie jar.

“This record took years off my life to make,” Mulcahy admits in a press release, which explains how the album survived a recording studio burning down, a car crash, and the measles. As he argues, “The war is over. I won.” To get a glimpse of the battles fought, you can stream the album’s first single, “The Fiddler”, right now.

Soon enough, Mulcahy will hit the road in support, though not before he closes the book on Miracle Legion. Next month, his iconic alternative rock outfit will wrap up their epic reunion tour with a short stint across the States. Can’t make it? Don’t fret. They’re iconizing their outstanding run with an expansive live album called Annulment.

Due out April 7th via Mezzotint, the 25-track album captures last year’s performances at Cod Fish Hollow in Maquoketa, Iowa, and The Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. It’s a pretty all-encompassing package, too, featuring a number of favorites like “Snacks and Candy”, “Country Boy”, and “All for the Best”. As a preview, stream “Storyteller” now:

Busy month for the busy bee. In the meantime, consult the cover art and tracklists for both albums below, in addition to those final tour dates shortly after.

The Possum in the Driveway Tracklist:

01. Stuck On Something Else

02. 30 Days Away

03. I Am The Number 13

04. Catching Mice

05. The Fiddler

06. Hollywood Never Forgives

07. Conflicted Interests

08. Cross The Street

09. They Broke The Spell

10. Jimmy

11. Geraldine

Annulment Tracklist:

01. Country Boy

02. Out to Play

03. The Heart Is Attached

04. Even Better

05. Sooner

06. Mr. Mingo

07. And Then

08. Screamin’

09. Storyteller

10. The Backyard

11. Homer

12. Say Hello

13. Crooked Path

14. Gigantic Transatlantic Trunk Call

15. Old and New

16. A Tangled Lead

17. All for the Best

18. I Wish I Was Danny Kaye

19. You’re the One Lee

20. Hi-Ho Maquoketa

21. Ladies from Town

22. So Good

23. Snacks and Candy

24. Closer to the Wall

25. Madison Park

Miracle Legion 2016 Tour Dates:

04/07 – Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center for the Arts

04/08 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MoCa w/ Lou Barlow

04/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle w/ Pete Donnelly

04/21 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom w/ Elvis Perkins

04/22 – Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom at The Outer Space

04/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex

04/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel