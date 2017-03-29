Mark Mulcahy announces new solo album, live album, and final Miracle Legion tour dates

Mark Mulcahy, one of America’s finest singer-songwriters, has announced his first album in four years. It’s titled The Possum in the Driveway and features 11 new tracks that this writer thinks are quite transformative for the artist.
Produced by Scott Amore, and featuring work by Ken Maiuri (Pedro the Lion, B-52s) alongside John Panos (Augustines, Mates of State), Mulcahy’s latest will land on this year’s Record Store Day — so, Saturday, April 22nd — and come pressed on limited edition gold vinyl via his own Mezzotint imprint. So, save that money in the cookie jar.
“This record took years off my life to make,” Mulcahy admits in a press release, which explains how the album survived a recording studio burning down, a car crash, and the measles. As he argues, “The war is over. I won.” To get a glimpse of the battles fought, you can stream the album’s first single, “The Fiddler”, right now.
Soon enough, Mulcahy will hit the road in support, though not before he closes the book on Miracle Legion. Next month, his iconic alternative rock outfit will wrap up their epic reunion tour with a short stint across the States. Can’t make it? Don’t fret. They’re iconizing their outstanding run with an expansive live album called Annulment.
Due out April 7th via Mezzotint, the 25-track album captures last year’s performances at Cod Fish Hollow in Maquoketa, Iowa, and The Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. It’s a pretty all-encompassing package, too, featuring a number of favorites like “Snacks and Candy”, “Country Boy”, and “All for the Best”. As a preview, stream “Storyteller” now:
Busy month for the busy bee. In the meantime, consult the cover art and tracklists for both albums below, in addition to those final tour dates shortly after.
The Possum in the Driveway Tracklist:
01. Stuck On Something Else
02. 30 Days Away
03. I Am The Number 13
04. Catching Mice
05. The Fiddler
06. Hollywood Never Forgives
07. Conflicted Interests
08. Cross The Street
09. They Broke The Spell
10. Jimmy
11. Geraldine
Annulment Tracklist:
01. Country Boy
02. Out to Play
03. The Heart Is Attached
04. Even Better
05. Sooner
06. Mr. Mingo
07. And Then
08. Screamin’
09. Storyteller
10. The Backyard
11. Homer
12. Say Hello
13. Crooked Path
14. Gigantic Transatlantic Trunk Call
15. Old and New
16. A Tangled Lead
17. All for the Best
18. I Wish I Was Danny Kaye
19. You’re the One Lee
20. Hi-Ho Maquoketa
21. Ladies from Town
22. So Good
23. Snacks and Candy
24. Closer to the Wall
25. Madison Park
Miracle Legion 2016 Tour Dates:
04/07 – Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center for the Arts
04/08 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MoCa w/ Lou Barlow
04/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle w/ Pete Donnelly
04/21 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom w/ Elvis Perkins
04/22 – Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom at The Outer Space
04/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex
04/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel