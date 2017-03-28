Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Mas Ysa releases new song “Face” — listen

The Canadian artist joins the anti-Trump resistance with this ode to honesty

by
on March 28, 2017, 2:15pm
0 comments

Thomas Arsenault, the CoSigned artist better known as Mas Ysa, has made a political statement with his brand new track, “Face”. The Canadian composer, producer, and songwriter has shared the song as part of Our First 100 Days. Coming on Day 68 of the campaign, this new recording addresses honesty — a highly debatable topic these days. Mas Ysa’s raw vocals evoke a sense of desperation at times, but it also features an uplifting flute loop and a hopeful overall message. Take a listen below.

Started by the Secretly Group and 30 Songs, 30 Days, Our First 100 Days is sharing a rare and/or exclusive song through Bandcamp for each of the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency. Proceeds benefit a variety of organizations that stand up for women’s rights, the LGBTQ community, immigrants, environmentalism, and other causes facing threats from the new administration. For a $30 donation, you can access and download every track here.

Previous Story
Fleet Foxes reveal intimate spring tour dates for the Pacific Northwest
Next Story
System of a Down announce European tour dates with Code Orange
No comments
More Stories