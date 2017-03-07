Later this month, Mastodon will return with their new album, Emperor of Sand. The follow-up to 2014’s Once More ‘Round the Sun, and seventh overall, is said to be a close examination of mortality and the concept of time.

“Time is a very big theme of the album,” drummer-singer-lyricist Brann Dailor previously explained. “How much time do we have left? What are we doing with our time?” He added, “It’s about going through cancer, going through chemotherapy and all the things associated with that. I didn’t want to be literal about it. But it’s all in there. You can read between the lines.”

The heavy metal rockers’ race against the clock plays out in their newly unveiled single “Andromeda”. “The game isn’t done/ I feel the crawling and haunting,” they sing over dizzying, fire-breathing riffs. “Time is moving as sands flowing/ Light is blinding radiating.” Stream it down below.

Emperor of Sand arrives on March 31st; for more hear, “Sultan’s Curse” and “Show Yourself”. Next month, the band will hit the road for one of the most anticipated tours of the year alongside Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles.

Emperor of Sand Tracklist:

01. Sultan’s Curse

02. Show Yourself

03. Precious Stones

04. Steambreather

05. Roots Remain

06. Word To The Wise

07. Ancient Kingdom

08. Clandestiny

09. Andromeda

10. Scorpion Breath

11. Jaguar God