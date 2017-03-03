Members of Caribou, Hot Chip, Junior Boys, and more team up for experimental soundtrack

Caribou by Ben Kaye

A veritable who’s who of electronic music masterminds has banded together to re-record Tactus Tempus, the 1973 experimental score from prolific composer Frank McCarty. Caribou’s Dan Snaith, Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard, Junior Boys’ Jeremy Greenspan, Floating Point’s Sam Shepherd, and Simian Mobile Disco’s James Shaw are among those slated to partake in the massive collaborative album.

McCarty’s original release was a visual-based project performed by his own group BIOME using 5 EMS Synthi synthesizers. In an effort to sort of replicate that process, Snaith & co. each recorded using different synthesizers while slides from McCarty’s piece were projected up on a wall. Everything came together at Goddard’s studio in London in July 2016.

The collective completed two versions of Tactus Tempus, each one recorded live to tape in 15-minute takes. Side A features a “tonal” version, and Side B has been dubbed a “noises + impulses” edition. The release is expected to drop March 17th via Geej Recordings and everywhere else on March 24th.

Below, check out the artwork.