Metallica and Iggy Pop perform The Stooges’ “TV Eye” in Mexico City — watch

Two rock gods meet mightily on one stage

on March 06, 2017, 10:15am
Photo via Iggy Pop’s Instagram

At last month’s Grammy Awards, Metallica thrashed through “Moth Into Flame” with the help of pop phenom Lady Gaga. On Sunday, during their final of three concerts together at Mexico City’s Foro Sol Arena, the heavy metal titans invited another beloved musician to join them on the stage: punk icon Iggy Pop.

Proving James Hetfield & co. can rock with just about anyone that’s ready to roll, the two acts launched into a fiery, kick-ass rendition of The Stooges’ Fun House classic “TV Eye”. Check out a bunch of fan-caught footage and photos below.

Metallica will be on the road for the next few months in support of last year’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. Iggy, meanwhile, is scheduled to hit festivals like Montebello Rockfest in Canada, Burger Boogaloo in California, and the Netherland’s Lowlands Festival.

