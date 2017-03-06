Photo via Iggy Pop’s Instagram

At last month’s Grammy Awards, Metallica thrashed through “Moth Into Flame” with the help of pop phenom Lady Gaga. On Sunday, during their final of three concerts together at Mexico City’s Foro Sol Arena, the heavy metal titans invited another beloved musician to join them on the stage: punk icon Iggy Pop.

Proving James Hetfield & co. can rock with just about anyone that’s ready to roll, the two acts launched into a fiery, kick-ass rendition of The Stooges’ Fun House classic “TV Eye”. Check out a bunch of fan-caught footage and photos below.

#metallica #kirkhammett #iggypop #MetInMexico #cdmx What a surprise for the last show in Mexico City! IGGY POP on stage!!! A post shared by Roberto González L (@robgonloz) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:59am PST

Mexico City, Mexico – March 5, 2017 #RobertTrujillo #KirkHammett #IggyPop #LarsUlrich #JamesHetfield #Metallica #MetallicaFamily #MFF A post shared by Metallica Fan Page (@_metallica_) on Mar 5, 2017 at 9:52pm PST

Final round tonight, Mexico! What a joy this has been! #metallica #iggypop #mexicoistheshit photo by @rosshalfin A post shared by Iggy Pop Official (@iggypopofficial) on Mar 5, 2017 at 12:34pm PST

Metallica will be on the road for the next few months in support of last year’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. Iggy, meanwhile, is scheduled to hit festivals like Montebello Rockfest in Canada, Burger Boogaloo in California, and the Netherland’s Lowlands Festival.