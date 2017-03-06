Photo via Iggy Pop’s Instagram
At last month’s Grammy Awards, Metallica thrashed through “Moth Into Flame” with the help of pop phenom Lady Gaga. On Sunday, during their final of three concerts together at Mexico City’s Foro Sol Arena, the heavy metal titans invited another beloved musician to join them on the stage: punk icon Iggy Pop.
Proving James Hetfield & co. can rock with just about anyone that’s ready to roll, the two acts launched into a fiery, kick-ass rendition of The Stooges’ Fun House classic “TV Eye”. Check out a bunch of fan-caught footage and photos below.
Just in case he forgot 60,000 Mexican fans remind Iggy what his name is… From our gig on Friday at the Foro Sol in Mexico City. Last gig tonight at the incredible stadium with Iggy and Metallica.
Metallica will be on the road for the next few months in support of last year’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. Iggy, meanwhile, is scheduled to hit festivals like Montebello Rockfest in Canada, Burger Boogaloo in California, and the Netherland’s Lowlands Festival.