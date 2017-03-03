Metallica and Lady Gaga’s onstage Grammy collaboration was marred in technical difficulties after a stagehand mistakenly unplugged James Hetfield’s microphone. Things went much more smoothly in the pre-show rehearsal, as evidenced by this video uploaded to Metallica’s YouTube channel. The video is appropriately titled, “How It SHOULD Have Sounded.”

The unlikely bedfellows have teased further collaborations together. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Lars Ulrich referred to Gaga as the “quintessential perfect fifth member of this band,” adding, “Her voice, her attitude, her outlook on everything is so awesome. [The Grammys performance] was so effortless and organic and she just has the spirit of hard rock and metal flowing through her veins. It comes really easy for her. There’s nothing contrived; she just has this super warm, easy energy.” Perhaps they can give it another shot at Coachella?