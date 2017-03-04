Michael K. Williams joins the cast of Han Solo origin film

In a recent video for The Atlantic, Michael K. Williams took a hard look at his own career and whether he’s been the victim of typecasting. The actor is best known for his role as Baltimore’s fiercest gang banger in The Wire, and he’s since played similar characters in shows like Boardwalk Empire, Community, and The Night Of. In the video, which you can see below, Williams engages in a conversation with… himself in an attempt to justify the particular roles he’s taken. It’s a fascinating watch and certainly turned more than few heads.

Hopefully Williams will have an opportunity to branch out in his latest major role. According to Variety, he’s in final negotiations to star in Disney’s forthcoming Han Solo anthology film. While the nature of his role is under wraps, he joins a talent cast that already includes Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Woody Harrelson as a mentor to Solo, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca. Phil Lord and Chris Miller direct.

Production is now underway on the as-yet-untitled film, which is slated to open May 25th, 2018.