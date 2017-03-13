Michelle Obama wrote a college recommendation letter for Black-ish actress Yara Shahidi

Photo by Paul Morigi for Glamour

I thought I was the coolest when I got my AP English teacher to write a college recommendation letter for me. She was one of the most esteemed staff members at my specialized New York City school and only had glowing words to say about my time there. Now I realize I should’ve aimed much, much higher.

Black-ish actress Yara Shahidi has been applying to colleges on both the East and West Coasts of the country using the holy grail of recommendation letters: one penned by former FLOTUS Michelle Obama.

“She is very amazing and such a supporter, which is something very surreal to say,” the 17-year-old actress, who hopes to double-major in African American studios and sociology, recently told W Magazine. Considering Obama’s eloquence — remember that stunning 2016 Democratic National Convention speech? — one can only imagine the gems strewn throughout Shahidi’s letter.

Apparently, the former First Lady also was on hand to give Shahidi a “go get ’em, tiger” back-rub before she took her AP exams.

Shahidi and Obama’s bond stems from a great love and respect for education. Last October, both spoke about the importance of girls’ education and self-esteem at an event sponsored by the former White House’s Let Girls Learn Initiative and Glamour.