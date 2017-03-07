Mick Jenkins closed out 2016 on a high note, garnering wide acclaim for his debut album, The Healing Component, and landing on our list of the Top 10 Music Festival Rookies. The new year might be just as bright, as the Chicago rapper currently has not just one, but two projects in the pipeline, including what might be his sophomore LP. “My next album is fully in the works,” he wrote on Twitter today. “It’s different. I know y’all want that hard shit. Ima give it to you.”

To tide his fans over, Jenkins has let loose a one-off track called “Pressed for Time (Crossed My Mind)”. A hazy, stuttering number, it features production from Monte Booker and THEMpeople and additional contributions from Goldlink. Stream it down below.