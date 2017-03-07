Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Mick Jenkins shares new song “Pressed for Time (Crossed My Mind)” — listen

Chicago MC has not just one, but two projects in the pipeline for 2017

by
on March 06, 2017, 7:35pm
0 comments

Mick Jenkins closed out 2016 on a high note, garnering wide acclaim for his debut album, The Healing Component, and landing on our list of the Top 10 Music Festival Rookies. The new year might be just as bright, as the Chicago rapper currently has not just one, but two projects in the pipeline, including what might be his sophomore LP. “My next album is fully in the works,” he wrote on Twitter today. “It’s different. I know y’all want that hard shit. Ima give it to you.”

To tide his fans over, Jenkins has let loose a one-off track called “Pressed for Time (Crossed My Mind)”. A hazy, stuttering number, it features production from Monte Booker and THEMpeople and additional contributions from Goldlink. Stream it down below.

Previous Story
Jack White is currently holed up in an empty Nashville apartment working on new music
Next Story
Joey Bada$$ lets loose striking new music video for “Land of the Free” — watch
No comments
More Stories