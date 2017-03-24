It’s been quite a run for Migos since their hit “Bad and Boujee” went viral and earned a shout out from Donald Glover at the Golden Globes. Their ensuing studio album, Culture, lived up to its name by reaching the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. Migos also netted a co-sign from Ellen, who brought them on her daytime talk show.

Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset delivered their latest standout performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night. The Atlanta rappers took the stage for with The Roots to perform the Culture track “T-Shirt”. Dressed in matching colored fur coats while confetti snow fell around them, the trio bounced through the autotune-drenched track. Check it out above.

As a bonus, Migos joined Fallon and The Roots to rework “Bad and Boujee” with nothing but office supplies. Questlove plays the scissors and electric stapler, Kamal Gray rips up paper, and Takeoff tears off a beat with scotch tape. Tuba Gooding Jr. is supposed to be playing the bottled water jugs, but it looks like he, uh, forgot to blow the entire time. Watch the whimsical rendition below.

Yesterday, Migos released a new music video for “What the Price”. Starting in May, they’ll serve as the main supporting act on Future’s massive 34-date Nobody Safe Tour