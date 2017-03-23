Southern hip-hop trio and seemingly overnight success stars Migos have debuted an official video for the song “What that Price”, off their acclaimed sophomore studio album, Culture. The group, which includes Quavo, Takeoff and Offset, teamed up with their friend and director Daps, who also directed the video for No. 1 hit and Internet sensation “Bad and Boujee”.

Their latest visual opens — on the wrong side of the tracks — with a shot of collaborator Zaytoven standing atop an overturned car in a junkyard, shredding on the keytar. Throughout the rest of the video, Migos brings its audience on an over-the-top, dangerous adventure as they navigate the roads on motorcycles and triumph, unscathed, over their shady opponents in bar brawls. Watch above..

Up next, the group will tour as the main supporting act alongside Future on the “Nobody’s Safe Tour” with Young Thug, Torey Lanez, and Kodak Black. They will also appear tonight as the musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform their second hit single, “T-Shirt” at 11:35 PM (EST) on NBC.