Late last year, Mike Patton replaced Gabe Serbian as the frontman of hardcore supergroup Dead Cross. The band, which features ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox, Head Wound City), and Michael Crain (Retox, Festival of Dead Deer), today shared their first recording featuring Patton at the helm, “Shillelagh”.

The track is a fitful bombardment of thrashing metal with an air of punk playfulness in the storming guitars. It’s not exactly the mature track you might expect from a band with this type of resumé, with Patton screaming in rage, “I took a pee and it came out red/ I took a dump and it came out dead.” Still, you’re listening to the great Lombardo slamming down behind one of if not the greatest voices in rock, so it’s definitely worth pressing play below.

“Shillelagh” is expected to be on Dead Cross’ debut album, which should be out later this year via Patton’s Ipecac Records. Ross Robinson (Korn, Deftones) served as produced for the effort..