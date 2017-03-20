Drake had his More Life party this past weekend, complete with passionfruit, Hermés links, and ice blue minks. Come Friday, though, Mike WiLL Made-It may just take over the rap game with Ransom 2, his star-studded mixtape boasting the likes of Rihanna, Future, Migos, and 2 Chainz.

The Atlanta super producer previously served up early offerings in “Nothing is Promised”, featuring RiRi, the ultra stacked “Gucci On My”, and the Big Sean-assisted “On the Come Up”. Today, he references Baywatch actor David Hasselhof on new song “Hasselhoff”. Here Lil Yachty drops some guest verses over Mike WiLL’s sinister beat.

Stream it down below.

In related news, Mike WiLL took to Twitter to preview Ransom 2 cut “Perfect Pint”. Considering it features the combined talents of Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane, and Rae Sremmurd, the track is expected to be straight fire.

Ransom 2 Tracklist:

01. On the Come Up (feat. Big Sean)

02. W Y O (What You On) (feat. Young Thug)

03. Hasselhoff (feat. Lil Yachty)

04. Gucci on My (feat. 21 Savage, YG, Migos)

05. Oh Hi Hater (Hiatus) (feat. Fortune)

06. Perfect Pint (feat. Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane, Rae Sremmurd)

07. Razzle Dazze (feat. Future)

08. Bars of Soap (feat. Swae Lee)

09. Burnin’ (feat. Andrea)

10. Y’all Ain’t Ready (feat. 2 Chainz)

11. Aries (feat. Pharrell and Station Wagon P)

12. Emotions Unlocked (feat. Eaarz)

13. Big God (feat. Trouble and Problem)

14. Faith (feat. Lil Wayne, Hoodybaby)

15. Come Down (feat. Chief Keef, Rae Sremmurd)

16. Outro

17. Nothing is Promised (feat. Rihanna)