Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Mike WiLL Made-It assembles dream team of Migos, 21 Savage, and YG for new song “Gucci On My” — listen

A star-studded collaboration taken from the Atlanta producer's Ransom 2 mixtape

by
on March 02, 2017, 1:10pm
0 comments
migos-mike-will-yg-21-savage-gucci-on-my

Migos pictured above

Super-producer Mike WiLL Made-It has gathered together some of hip-hop’s finest for his upcoming Ransom 2 mixtape. Last summer, he teamed up with Rihanna for what’s presumed to be the release’s lead single, “Nothing Is Promised”. Now, he’s tapped 21 Savage, YG, and the three MCs of Migos, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff, for a called “Gucci On My”.

As to be expected from this elite bunch — YG, 21 Savage, and Migos have all put out pretty damn fire albums in the last 12 months — it’s a rumbling and ominous cut that’s worthy of multiple plays. Make sure you do Mike Will justice and blast this on speakers that can handle his bass. Stream it down below.

Ransom 2 has yet to get a due date, but it’s safe we have our eyes peeled for this one. Recently, Mike Will lent his production touch to Carly Rae Jepsen and Lil Yachty and Nicki Minaj.

Ransom 2 Artwork:

ransom 2 mike will made it Mike WiLL Made It assembles dream team of Migos, 21 Savage, and YG for new song Gucci On My listen

Previous Story
Swet Shop Boys perform a classic Indian concert in “Aaja” video — watch
No comments
More Stories