Migos pictured above

Super-producer Mike WiLL Made-It has gathered together some of hip-hop’s finest for his upcoming Ransom 2 mixtape. Last summer, he teamed up with Rihanna for what’s presumed to be the release’s lead single, “Nothing Is Promised”. Now, he’s tapped 21 Savage, YG, and the three MCs of Migos, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff, for a called “Gucci On My”.

As to be expected from this elite bunch — YG, 21 Savage, and Migos have all put out pretty damn fire albums in the last 12 months — it’s a rumbling and ominous cut that’s worthy of multiple plays. Make sure you do Mike Will justice and blast this on speakers that can handle his bass. Stream it down below.

Ransom 2 has yet to get a due date, but it’s safe we have our eyes peeled for this one. Recently, Mike Will lent his production touch to Carly Rae Jepsen and Lil Yachty and Nicki Minaj.

Ransom 2 Artwork: