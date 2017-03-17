Mike WiLL Made-It details massive Ransom 2 mixtape, featuring Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Future, more

Mega producer Mike WiLL Made-It has detailed his upcoming Ransom 2 mixtape, and it features some of hip-hop’s biggest players, old and new.

Due out next Friday, March 24th, the 17-track effort boasts contributions from Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Future, Migos, Rae Sremmurd, Big Sean, and Young Thug. Other collaborators include Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, Chief Keef, Pharrell, and 21 Savage. (Seriously, who isn’t on this thing?)

Mike WiLL previously teased the tape with early singles “Nothing is Promised”, featuring RiRi, and the star-studded “Gucci On My”. Today, the Atlanta-bred beatmaker has let loose his Big Sean-assisted opening cut, “On the Come Up”.

Check it out down below, followed by the massive tracklist.

Ransom 2 Tracklist:

01. On the Come Up (feat. Big Sean)

02. W Y O (What You On) (feat. Young Thug)

03. Hasselhoff (feat. Lil Yachty)

04. Gucci on My (feat. 21 Savage, YG, Migos)

05. Oh Hi Hater (Hiatus) (feat. Fortune)

06. Perfect Pint (feat. Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane, Rae Sremmurd)

07. Razzle Dazze (feat. Future)

08. Bars of Soap (feat. Swae Lee)

09. Burnin’ (feat. Andrea)

10. Y’all Ain’t Ready (feat. 2 Chainz)

11. Aries (feat. Pharrell and Station Wagon P)

12. Emotions Unlocked (feat. Eaarz)

13. Big God (feat. Trouble and Problem)

14. Faith (feat. Lil Wayne, Hoodybaby)

15. Come Down (feat. Chief Keef, Rae Sremmurd)

16. Outro

17. Nothing is Promised (feat. Rihanna)