Mike WiLL Made-It has rounded up some of hip-hop’s finest for his new Ransom 2 mixtape, due out tomorrow. Thus far, we’ve heard the mega producer join forces with the likes of Rihanna (“Nothing is Promised”), Future (“Razzle Dazzle”), and 21 Savage and YG (“Gucci On My”). Today, perhaps the most anticipated track has been revealed: “Perfect Pint”, featuring Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane, and Rae Sremmurd.

Though a relatively low-key kind of jam in terms of intensity, it’s got more than a handful of memorable moments, including Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lae’s dreamy crooning on the chorus and multiple salad dressing references from Guwop. K. Dot — who may have more new material on the way real soon — also (unsurprisingly) delivers during his turn at the mic.

Stream it down below (via Complex).

Ransom 2 Tracklist:

01. On the Come Up (feat. Big Sean)

02. W Y O (What You On) (feat. Young Thug)

03. Hasselhoff (feat. Lil Yachty)

04. Gucci on My (feat. 21 Savage, YG, Migos)

05. Oh Hi Hater (Hiatus) (feat. Fortune)

06. Perfect Pint (feat. Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane, Rae Sremmurd)

07. Razzle Dazze (feat. Future)

08. Bars of Soap (feat. Swae Lee)

09. Burnin’ (feat. Andrea)

10. Y’all Ain’t Ready (feat. 2 Chainz)

11. Aries (feat. Pharrell and Station Wagon P)

12. Emotions Unlocked (feat. Eaarz)

13. Big God (feat. Trouble and Problem)

14. Faith (feat. Lil Wayne, Hoodybaby)

15. Come Down (feat. Chief Keef, Rae Sremmurd)

16. Outro

17. Nothing is Promised (feat. Rihanna)