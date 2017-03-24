Mike WiLL Made-It releases new Ransom 2 mixtape: Stream/download

Today, super producer Mike WiLL Made-It has let loose his new mixtape, Ransom 2. Apple Music and Spotify subscribers can stream it down below.

The follow-up to 2014’s Ransom comes after a string of joint projects with Pusha T, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Nicki Minaj. Spanning 17 tracks, the new collection includes collaborations with some of the hip-hop world’s most famous faces in Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Future, Migos, Rae Sremmurd, Big Sean, and Young Thug. Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, Chief Keef, Pharrell, and 21 Savage also make cameos throughout.

Among the early singles: the RiRi-assisted “Nothing is Promised”, “Razzle Dazzle” featuring Future, and “Perfect Pint” featuring K. Dot, Gucci Mane, and Rae Sremmurd.

Ransom 2 Artwork:

Ransom 2 Tracklist:

01. On the Come Up (feat. Big Sean)

02. W Y O (What You On) (feat. Young Thug)

03. Hasselhoff (feat. Lil Yachty)

04. Gucci on My (feat. 21 Savage, YG, Migos)

05. Oh Hi Hater (Hiatus) (feat. Fortune)

06. Perfect Pint (feat. Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane, Rae Sremmurd)

07. Razzle Dazze (feat. Future)

08. Bars of Soap (feat. Swae Lee)

09. Burnin’ (feat. Andrea)

10. Y’all Ain’t Ready (feat. 2 Chainz)

11. Aries (feat. Pharrell and Station Wagon P)

12. Emotions Unlocked (feat. Eaarz)

13. Big God (feat. Trouble and Problem)

14. Faith (feat. Lil Wayne, Hoodybaby)

15. Come Down (feat. Chief Keef, Rae Sremmurd)

16. Outro

17. Nothing is Promised (feat. Rihanna)