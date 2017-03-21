Mogwai announce 2017 tour dates

After successfully releasing Atomic during the summer of 2016, Scottish post-rockers Mogwai embarked on a tour around the US earlier this winter. It must have sparked some wanderlust, because the group has now announced new plans for a world tour for the fall.
Beginning in Norway on October 10th, they’ll tour Europe and the US for two months before wrapping it up in their hometown of Glasgow. The group also plans to perform at Festival No. 6 in North Wales in September. Check out the tour dates below.
Along with Atomic, last year saw Mogwai team up with Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Gustavo Santaolalla to score Leonardo DiCaprio’s Before the Flood documentary.
Mogwai 2017 Tour Dates:
09/08 – Portmeirion, UK @ Festival No. 6
10/10 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
10/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Nobelberget
10/12 – Malmo, SE @ KB
10/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
10/14 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
10/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks
10/17 – Köln, DE @ E-Werk
10/18 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef
10/20 – Brussels, BE @ AB
10/22 – Utrecht, NL@ Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda
10/23 – Paris, FR @ Grand Rex
10/25 – Madrid, ES @ Riviera
10/26 – Reithalle, CH @ Kaserne Basel
10/27 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
10/28 – Rome, IT @ Atlantico
10/29 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon
10/31 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy
11/01 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
11/02 – Leipzig, DE @ Täubchenthal,
11/03 – Munich, DE @ Backstage
11/20 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory N. Park
11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
11/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
11/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
11/28 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
11/30 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
12/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
12/02 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
12/03 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
12/05 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
12/06 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
12/07 – Boston, MA @ Royale Nightclub
12/08 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
12/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
12/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/15 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy
12/16 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro
Watch the band’s video for “Ether”: