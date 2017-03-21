Mogwai announce 2017 tour dates

After successfully releasing Atomic during the summer of 2016, Scottish post-rockers Mogwai embarked on a tour around the US earlier this winter. It must have sparked some wanderlust, because the group has now announced new plans for a world tour for the fall.

Beginning in Norway on October 10th, they’ll tour Europe and the US for two months before wrapping it up in their hometown of Glasgow. The group also plans to perform at Festival No. 6 in North Wales in September. Check out the tour dates below.

Along with Atomic, last year saw Mogwai team up with Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Gustavo Santaolalla to score Leonardo DiCaprio’s Before the Flood documentary.

Mogwai 2017 Tour Dates:

09/08 – Portmeirion, UK @ Festival No. 6

10/10 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

10/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Nobelberget

10/12 – Malmo, SE @ KB

10/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10/14 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

10/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks

10/17 – Köln, DE @ E-Werk

10/18 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef

10/20 – Brussels, BE @ AB

10/22 – Utrecht, NL@ Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda

10/23 – Paris, FR @ Grand Rex

10/25 – Madrid, ES @ Riviera

10/26 – Reithalle, CH @ Kaserne Basel

10/27 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

10/28 – Rome, IT @ Atlantico

10/29 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon

10/31 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy

11/01 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

11/02 – Leipzig, DE @ Täubchenthal,

11/03 – Munich, DE @ Backstage

11/20 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory N. Park

11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

11/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

11/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/28 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

11/30 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

12/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

12/02 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

12/03 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

12/05 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

12/06 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

12/07 – Boston, MA @ Royale Nightclub

12/08 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

12/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

12/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/15 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy

12/16 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

Watch the band’s video for “Ether”: