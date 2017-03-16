Mount Eerie shares heartbreaking new album A Crow Looked at Me: Stream

Photo by​ Allyson Foster

Phil Elverum will return with his latest album as Mount Eerie, A Crow Looked at Me, on March 24th via his own P.W. Elverum & Sun label. Ahead of the release, it’s streaming in full below via NPR.

A Crow Looked at Me is a devastatingly personal tribute to Elverum’s late wife, Geneviève Castrée, who died last summer from pancreatic cancer. Often, the songs speak directly to Castrée, as on “Ravens” when Elverum sings, “I watched you die in this room, then I gave your clothes away/ I’m sorry, I had to.” Though lead single and opening track “Real Death” begins with the lines, “Death is real/ Someone’s there and then they’re not/ And it’s not for singing about/ It’s not for making into art,” Elverum has produced perhaps his most intimate and powerful artistic expression yet.

“A Crow Looked at Me stands as a remarkable example of the restorative power of music,” David Sackllah wrote in his review of the record, “an intimate display of love, daring both in concept and execution. Overwhelming and humbling, Elverum’s revelatory work offers a blueprint for others going through similar situations in their own lives, a true testament to the power of art and a loving tribute to Geneviève.”

A Crow Looked at Me Artwork:

A Crow Looked at Me Tracklist:

01. Real Death

02. Seaweed

03. Ravens

04. Forest Fire

05. Swims

06. My Chasm

07. When I Take Out The Garbage At Night

08. Emptiness pt. 2

09. Toothbrush/Trash

10. Soria Moria

11. Crow