My Morning Jacket announce 2017 summer tour

Photo by Philip Cosores

My Morning Jacket will head out on the road this summer for a string of US headlining dates and festival appearances. As part of the 13-show string, Jim James and co. will share the stage with The Districts, Gary Clark Jr., Margo Price, and others. See the full itinerary below.

Along with today’s tour announcement, MMJ have shared audio from their One Big Holiday Festival, which was held in Mexico earlier this year. The band played three nights on the Mayan Riviera beaches, with no song repeats, pulling from band’s deep archives, as a press release notes. Fans can purchase individual nights or the three-night run on MP3, FLAC or ALAC via nugs.net.

My Morning Jacket 2017 Tour Dates:

06/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center *

06/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *

06/24 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest Music Festival

07/07 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre ^

07/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre #

07/09 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater #

07/11 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point #

07/12 – Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum +

07/14 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion #

07/15 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #

08/10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! –

08/11 – Scranton, PA @ The Peach Music Festival

08/12 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCa $

* = The Record Company

^ = w/ Margo Price

# = w/ Gary Clark Jr.

+ = w/ Jaw Gems

$ = w/ The Districts