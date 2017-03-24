Nathan Fielder opening Summit Ice pop-up shop to promote Holocaust education

Nathan Fielder graduated from one of Canada’s top business schools with really good grades. With his TV show Nathan For You, he’s used his knowledge to help struggling small businesses make it in this competitive world — with one notable exception. After discovering that his favorite jacket company, Taiga, had published a tribute to a Holocaust denier in its winter catalog, Fielder started a competing outdoor apparel company called Summit Ice. The company’s mission statement is to “openly promote the true story of the Holocaust,” and as such, all profits are donated to the Vancouver Holocaust Education Centre. In its first eight weeks of existence, the company generated $300,000 in sales.

Now, Fielder has pledged in an additional $150,000 to the Vancouver Holocaust Education Centre. What’s more, this weekend he’s opening a Summit Ice pop-up retail shop in Vancouver. On Sunday, March 26th, from 11:00 am till 5:00 pm local time, residents and tourists are encouraged to show up at 138 Broadway and trade in their Taiga jackets in exchange for free Summit Ice replacements. They will also receive “Deny Nothing” pins.

According to the company’s website, “any Taiga jackets collected will be disposed of in a manner deemed appropriate by Mr. Fielder.” The site also provides an email address in case “the mayor wants to give Mr. Fielder the Key to the City.”

A-listers including Seth Rogen, John Mayer, Ellie Kemper, and our own founder, Alex Young, have all been spotted wearing the Summit Ice jacket. Now’s your chance to actively promote Holocaust awareness and look good doing so.

Below, revisit the episode of Nathan For You wherein Fielder conceives Summit Ice. Also, season four when?