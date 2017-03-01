New Alien: Covenant trailer pretty much spoils the entire movie — watch at your risk

20th Century Fox is doing some strange marketing behind Alien: Covenant. Previously, they’ve dropped both an extensive trailer and a five-minute prologue, and now they’ve gone ahead and released an even more elaborate trailer that reveals not only a few explosive action sequences, but the actual Xenomorphs, as well. Whoever said mystery was currency in this business? Ha.

It’s a shame, too, because it mostly insinuates that the studio isn’t very confident enough in their product. What’s more, it also speaks volumes about where they see the Alien brand, and that slapping the name and showing the titular creature’s teeth, as they do on the film’s poster, isn’t enough to drum up the seismic hype that they’re hoping to have going into this thing when it finally hits theaters on May 19th.

Nevertheless, watch above at your risk. Directed by Ridley Scott and written by Dante Harper and John Logan, Alien: Covenant stars Katherine Waterston, Michael Fassbender, Danny McBride, James Franco, Demián Bichir, Billy Crudup, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Noomi Rapace, and Guy Pearce.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.”