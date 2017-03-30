The Great War is set to begin when Game of Thrones returns to HBO this July 16th. Season seven of the smash fantasy drama will find the families of Westeros finally come to blows as winter inches ever closer, and a new teaser trailer sets the mood for the approaching battle.

Soundtracked by James’ “Sit Down” (“Sit down next to me/ In Love, in fear, in hate, in tears), the preview follows the three major leaders of George R. R. Martin’s world taking the long walk to their respective thrones. Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) takes her place upon the Iron Throne in the Red Keep, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) sits in a new jagged stone seat (perhaps in Dragonstone?), and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) returns to Winterfell. But something cold and white is lurking above them all.

Check out the preview above. And in case you missed it, read our own Dan Pfleegor’s interview with composer Ramin Djawadi about the touring Game of Thrones Live Experience.