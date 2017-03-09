New Order announce hometown shows in Manchester, accompanied by 12-piece synth ensemble

Looking for a summer vacation? Here’s one: The Manchester International Festival has just announced that hometown heroes New Order will be one of the marquee acts, playing a series of intimate shows at the city’s Old Granada Studios.

Titled Σ( Νo,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes…, the series will deconstruct, rethink, and rebuild the band’s expansive catalogue for 1,200 lucky souls. Each night will see New Order performing alongside a 12-strong synthesizer ensemble from the Royal Northern College of Music that’s led by Mancunian composer Joe Duddell. Visual artist Liam Gillick will turn the entire venue into an immersive experience and the stage will dynamically respond to the music.

What’s more, the festival will celebrate the life and legacy of Joy Division and New Order with a new installment called, True Faith. Curated by Matthew Higgs and Jon Savage with archivist Johan Kugelberg, the installment will feature all of Peter Saville’s iconic cover designs, in addition to four decades’ worth of work by artists Julian Schnabel, Jeremy Deller, Liam Gillick, Mark Leckey, and Slater Bradley. Performance films, music videos, and posters will also be laced in throughout.

The intimate shows take place on June 29th, July 1st, 6th, 13th and 15th, and you can find more information, including ticketing, at the festival’s official website. If you go, do please remember to send my love from the States. Speaking of which, the band will be here as early as next month, thanks to their performances at Coachella. To bide time between the two weekends, they’ve announced a short tour that sees them playing a game of Pong from coast to coast.

New Order 2017 Tour Dates:

04/13 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/18 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

04/21 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater

04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

06/29 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester International Festival

07/01 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester International Festival

07/06 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester International Festival

07/13 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester International Festival

07/15 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester International Festival