New York congressman Hakeem Jeffries rapped Notorious B.I.G. lyrics on the House floor

Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries paid tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. on the 20th anniversary of his death in the best way possible: rapping the lyrics to “Juicy” on the House Floor.

On Thursday, the congressman stood next a printed portrait of the rapper as he recited the classic 1994 hit and followed with a moving speech. Check out a video of the event below.

“Biggie Smalls, Frank White, the king of New York. He died 20 years ago today in a tragedy that occurred in Los Angeles. But his words live on forever,” Jeffries said. “I got the privilege of representing the district where Biggie Smalls was raised.”

“We know he went from negative to positive and emerged as one of the world most important hip hop stars. His rags-to-riches life story is the classic embodiment of the American dream. Biggie Smalls is gone but he will never be forgotten. Rest in piece Notorious B.I.G.. Where Brooklyn at?”

