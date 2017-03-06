Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds announce new compilation album Lovely Creatures

Photo by Ben Kaye

The impressive and expansive discography of Nick Cave will be highlighted in an upcoming compilation album. Titled Lovely Creatures: The Best of Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds 1984-2014, it’s slated to hit shelves on May 5th through Mute/BMG.

Compiled by Cave himself with the help of Bad Seeds founding member Mick Harvey, the release includes live favorites “Stagger Lee” and “The Mercy Seat” and recent beloved cuts “Jubilee Street” and “We No Who U R”. There are also songs which have appeared on film and TV soundtracks, such as Harry Potter selection “O Children” and Peaky Blinders inclusion “Red Right Hand”.

Cave spoke about the LP in a press statement:

“There are some people out there who just don’t know where to start with The Bad Seeds. Others know the catalogue better than I do! This release is designed to be a way into three decades of music making. That’s a lot of songs. The songs we have chosen are the ones that have stuck around, for whatever reason. Some songs are those that demand to be played live. Others are lesser songs that are personal favourites of ours. Others are just too big and have too much history to leave out. And there are those that didn’t make it, poor things. They are the ones you must discover by yourselves.”

Lovely Creatures will be available in four different formats: Standard CD, Triple LP, Deluxe 3CD with DVD and the Super Deluxe Limited Edition package. A collection of previously unseen photos, as well as a series of original essays, comes packaged as part of a limited edition “Super Deluxe” version of the album. Both deluxe editions feature a two-hour DVD comprised of rare and archived live footage.

Lovely Creatures Formats:

Double CD

2 CDs (21 tracks) with booklet

Triple Vinyl

3 Heavyweight 12” vinyl (21 tracks) with a triple gatefold sleeve

Deluxe 3CD & DVD

3 CDs (45 tracks) and two hour DVD featuring live performances, rare footage and interviews with a 48 page book

Super Deluxe 3CD & DVD with Hardcover Book

Box set comprised of 3 CDs and two hour DVD with a hardcover book containing original essays, candid and personal photos taken by the band family and friends, and reproductions of band memorabilia

Lovely Creatures Artwork:

Lovely Creatures Tracklists:

Double CD

CD1

01. Loverman

02. Tupelo

03. Deanna

04. From Her To Eternity

05. The Weeping Song

06. Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!

07. People Ain’t No Good

08. Higgs Boson Blues

09. Straight To You

10. Where The Wild Roses Grow

CD2

01. Into My Arms

02. Love Letter

03. Red Right Hand

04. The Mercy Seat

05. O Children

06. The Ship Song

07. Stranger Than Kindness

08. Jubilee Street

09. Nature Boy

10. We No Who U R

11. Stagger Lee

Triple Vinyl

Side A

01. Loverman

02. Tupelo

03. Deanna

04. From Her To Eternity

Side B

01. The Weeping Song

02. Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!

03. People Ain’t No Good

Side C

01. Higgs Boson Blues

02. Straight To You

03. Where The Wild Rose Grow

Side D

01. Into My Arms

02. Love Letter

03. Red Right Hand

04. The Mercy Seat

Side E

01. O Children

02. The Ship Song

03. Stranger Than Kindness

Side F

01. Jubilee Street

02. Nature Boy

03. We No Who U R

04. Stagger Lee

Deluxe 3CD & DVD / Super Deluxe 3CD & DVD with Hardcover Book

CD1: 1984 -1993

01. From Her To Eternity

02. In The Ghetto

03. Tupelo

04. I’m Gonna Kill That Woman

05. The Carny

06. Sad Waters

07. Stranger Than Kindness

08. Scum

09. The Mercy Seat

10. Deanna

11. Up Jumped The Devil

12. The Weeping Song

13. The Ship Song

14. Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry

15. Straight To You

CD2: 1994 – 2003

01. Do You Love Me?

02. Nobody’s Baby Now

03. Loverman

04. Red Right Hand

05. Stagger Lee

06. Where The Wild Roses Grow

07. Into My Arms

08. People Ain’t No Good

09. Brompton Oratory

10. (Are You) The One That I’ve Been Waiting For?

11. Come Into My Sleep

12. Love Letter

13. God Is In The House

14. He Wants You

15. Shoot Me Down

CD3: 2004 – 2013

01. Hiding All Away

02. There She Goes, My Beautiful World

03. Nature Boy

04. Breathless

05. Babe, You Turn Me On

06. O Children

07. Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!

08. Night Of The Lotus Eaters

09. We Call Upon The Author

10. Jesus Of The Moon

11. More News From Nowhere

12. We No Who U R

13. Jubilee Street

14. Higgs Boson Blues

15. Push The Sky Away

DVD:

01. Interview, ‘Kippevel’, Netherlands, 1988

02. Night of the Lotus Eaters, Docks de Suds, Marseilles, France, 2008

03. Red Right Hand, Glastonbury Festival, UK, 1988

04. The Weeping Song, ‘Boxed Set’, Glasgow STV Studios, UK, 2001

05. Interview, New York, USA, 2013

06. Higgs Boson Blues, La Fabrique Studios, France, 2012

07. Interview, ‘Stranger in a Strange Land’ documentary, Berlin, Germany, 1987

08. From Her To Eternity, Perkins Palace, Pasadena, USA, 1984

09. Love Letter, ABC Studios, Australia, 2001

10. Interview, ’Bish’s Biz’, Australia, 2013

11. Do You Love Me?, ‘Boxed Set’, Glasgow STV Studios, UK, 2001

12. Interview, ‘Boxed Set’, Glasgow STV Studios, UK, 2001

13. Into My Arms, INmusic Festival, Zagreb, Croatia, 2008

14. We Call Upon The Author, B1 Maximum Club, Moscow, Russia, 2009

15. Interview, ‘Ein Abend in Wien’, Rotterdam, Netherlands, 1991

16. The Mercy Seat, Bizarre Festival, Germany, 1996

17. Interview, Columbus, Ohio, USA, 1984

18. God Is In The House, ‘Later With Jools Holland’, London, 2001

19. Interview, ’Bish’s Biz’ Australia, 2013

20. Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!, Globe Annexet, Stockholm, Sweden, 2008

21. Brompton Oratory, ‘MTV Live n Loud’, 1997

22. I’m Gonna Kill That Woman, Posthof, Linz, Austria, 1986

23. Jubilee Street, The Fonda Theatre, LA, USA, 2013

24. The Ship Song, ‘Live at Paradiso DVD’, Amsterdam, Netherlands, 1992

25. Interview, Lollapalooza, USA, 1994

26. Loverman, Bizarre Festival, Germany, 1996

27. Interview, Australia, 1988

28. In The Ghetto, Exit, Chicago, USA, 1984

29. Hiding All Away, ‘The Abattoir Blues Tour DVD’, Brixton Academy, London, UK, 2004

30. Interview, Australia, 1992

31. Where the Wild Roses Grow, ‘MTV Most Wanted’, London, UK, 1995

32. Deanna, St Luke’s, London, UK, 2008

33. O Children, Le Trianon, Paris, France, 2013

34. Interview, Festival Crazy Rock, Chile, 1996

35. Stagger Lee, The White Room, London, UK, 1996

36. Interview, ‘Austin City Limits’, Austin, Texas, USA, 2014

37. Interview, Australia, 1995

38. Push The Sky Away, The Fonda Theatre, LA, USA, 2013

39. There She Goes, My Beautiful World, ‘The Abattoir Blues Tour DVD’, Brixton Academy, London UK, 2004

Cave released a more detailed statement on Lovely Creatures via his website:

Lovely Creatures: The Best of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds was initially scheduled for release in the autumn of 2015. Thirty years or so had passed since the band had formed and much had happened during that time – the band morphing into as many versions of itself as there were albums to reflect this. It felt, to me, a good time to pay tribute to this unique creation.

The release of Push the Sky Away in 2013 felt, after so many reinventions, not just another incarnation but the throwing open of the doors to a new way for us as a band to make music. I read Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard’s diary-essay that completes the text for the book and I remember those times in all their creative joy, but from a great distance; for time and sudden fate had since created a different person to inhabit this old skin. Time became ancient history in a heartbeat as circumstances beyond my control took hold. It then became imperative and a matter of great urgency to make a new record and allow this different person to speak.

The Bad Seeds made Skeleton Tree in Paris towards the end of 2015 – in a strange, raw and different present. Whatever Skeleton Tree became, it was a wholly necessary addition to the band’s story. Lovely Creatures lost, for a time, its place in the narrative. Now, it seems the time is right to recognise and celebrate the Bad Seeds and their many achievements. So here, at last, it is: Lovely Creatures.