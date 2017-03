Drake photo by​ Amy Price

Nicki Minaj recently teamed up with Drake and Lil Wayne on her new track, “No Frauds”. On Sunday night, Minaj and Drake performed the song live for the first time.

Drake was performing at Paris’ AccorHotels Arena as part of his Boy Meets World Tour when he welcomed Minaj to the stage. In addition to “No Frauds”, the pair ran through “Only”, “Truffle Butter”, and “Moment 4 Life”. Check out video of the surprise guest appearance below.

Drake brought out Nicki Minaj in Paris tonight. pic.twitter.com/0wSSHsZqo7 — DistinctHype (@DistinctHype) March 12, 2017

Nicki and Drake performing Moment 4 Life tonight. #BoyMeetsWorldTour pic.twitter.com/q81oCNPvUP — Boy Meets World Tour (@BMWTUpdates) March 12, 2017

Nicki performing Only at Drake's Boy Meets World tour! pic.twitter.com/KdUkxwUirR — ️ (@NickiMemories) March 12, 2017

Drake brings out Nicki during the Paris stop of the #BoyMeetsWorldTour #NickiInParis pic.twitter.com/Et4qpl2vbr — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) March 12, 2017