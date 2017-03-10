As of late, Nicki Minaj’s musical output has been limited to collaborations with Gucci Mane (“Make Love”), Major Lazer (“Run Up”), and Fetty Wap (“Like A Star”). Tonight, however, she returns with three new tracks released under the hashtag, #3PackFromPARIS.

Of particular note is “No Frauds”, which reunites Minaj with longtime associates Drake and Lil Wayne. Weezy is also featured on a second track called “Changed It”. The third is a solo offering entitled, “Regret In Your Tears”.

Listen to all three below via Apple Music.