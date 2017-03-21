Nine Inch Nails confirm touring lineup for 2017 live shows

Photo by Philip Cosores

This summer, Nine Inch Nails will return to the stage for the first time in three years. The band is confirmed to perform at FYF Fest in Los Angeles from July 21st to 23rd, as well as the 2017 Panorama Music Festival, which goes down July 28th to 30th at Randall’s Island Park in New York City.

Today, NIN posted an image on their social media confirming the touring lineup that will be hitting the road in the next couple of months. Frontman Trent Reznor will be accompanied by core members Robin Finck (guitarist), Alessandro Cortini (keyboards/electronics), and Ilan Rubin (drummer). Atticus Ross, who recently became an official member of the band, will also be part of the live entourage.

The upcoming performances comes on the heels of their latest EP, Not the Actual Events, which is to be followed by two more releases sometime this year.

Revisit Not the Actual Events closer “Burning Bright”: