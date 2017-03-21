Menu
Nite Jewel announces new album, Real High, shares “2 Good 2 Be True” video — watch

Ramona Gonzalez's fourth full-length slated for a late spring release

by
on March 21, 2017, 12:58pm
Photo by Leo Garcia

Nite Jewel released her third album, Liquid Cool, last summer. Less than 12 months later, the Los Angeles singer-songwriter born Ramona Gonzalez is readying its follow-up, an 11-track collection titled Real High. Due out May 5th through Gloriette, it includes cameos from past collaborators Julia Holter, Dâm-Funk, and Droop-E, and was co-produced and co-written with Gonzalez’s husband, Cole M.G.N.

As a first look at Real High, Gonzalez has unboxed the funky and throbbing lead single, “2 Good 2 Be True”. Check it out below via its black-and-white music video, which sees Gonzalez dancing on a beach and playing chess with a mysterious figure.

 

Real High Artwork:

digital square art 1490108588 426x426 Nite Jewel announces new album, Real High, shares 2 Good 2 Be True video watch

Real High Tracklist:
01. In The Nite
02. Had to Let Me Go
03. 2 Good 2 Be True
04. Real High
05. The Answer
06. I Don’t Know
07. When I Decide (It’s Alright)
08. Who U R
09. Part of Me
10. Obsession
11. R We Talking Long

