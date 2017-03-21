Photo by Leo Garcia

Nite Jewel released her third album, Liquid Cool, last summer. Less than 12 months later, the Los Angeles singer-songwriter born Ramona Gonzalez is readying its follow-up, an 11-track collection titled Real High. Due out May 5th through Gloriette, it includes cameos from past collaborators Julia Holter, Dâm-Funk, and Droop-E, and was co-produced and co-written with Gonzalez’s husband, Cole M.G.N.

As a first look at Real High, Gonzalez has unboxed the funky and throbbing lead single, “2 Good 2 Be True”. Check it out below via its black-and-white music video, which sees Gonzalez dancing on a beach and playing chess with a mysterious figure.

Real High Artwork:

Real High Tracklist:

01. In The Nite

02. Had to Let Me Go

03. 2 Good 2 Be True

04. Real High

05. The Answer

06. I Don’t Know

07. When I Decide (It’s Alright)

08. Who U R

09. Part of Me

10. Obsession

11. R We Talking Long