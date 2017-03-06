Last month, Arkansas doom metal outfit Pallbearer gave listeners a taste of their forthcoming Heartless LP with the pummeling single “Thorns”. Now, they’ve shared the opening track to one of the year’s most anticipated metal albums.

(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Metal Albums of 2017)

“I Saw the End” is another anthemic, riff-heavy track featuring a wall of guitars, but doesn’t feel as apocalyptic or desperate as “Thorns”. There’s an air of optimism in the melodies found within, reaching for the “shred of hope” the band referred to in its statement announcing the release. Stream it below.

Heartless is out March 24th via Profound Lore/Nuclear Blast. It’s Pallbearer’s third studio effort and follows 2014’s widely acclaimed Foundations of Burden.

Heartless Tracklist:

01. I Saw the End

02. Thorns

03. Lie of Survival

04. Dancing in Madness

05. Cruel Road

06. Heartless

07. A Plea for Understanding