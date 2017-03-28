Pallbearer to embark on lengthy United States and European tour

After successfully releasing one of the most anticipated metal albums of 2017, Arkansas quartet Pallbearer have announced an extended headlining tour covering the United States and parts of Europe. The doom metal outfit is taking the road in support of Heartless, yet another ambitious effort from the group which stood up to high expectations.

Before Pallbearer head out on the European leg of the tour, the band will play dates in Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, and Chicago to close out March. On April 5th, they’ll touch down in Belgium and then travel through the UK, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. After a brief respite at the end of April, they’ll return to the US to cover more swathes of the country.

Guests on the tour include the metal band Barones and Nothing, who will join Pallbearer in Philadelphia. Select dates will also feature Gatecreeper, Pinkish Black, Venomous Maximum, and Inter Arma. Perhaps most intriguingly, the band’s remaining March dates include support from Marissa Nadler.

The complete itinerary follows:

Pallbearer Tour Dates:

03/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

03/29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme *

03/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ 5th Quarter *

03/31 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

04/05 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique !

04/06 – London, UK @ Underworld !

04/08 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla !

04/09 – Manchester, UK @ Ruby Lounge !

04/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang !

04/12 – Goteborg, SE @ Sticky Fingers !

04/13 – Stockholm, SE @ Kraken STHLM !

04/14 – Aarhus, DK @ Atlas !

04/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset !

04/16 – Hanover, DE @ Cafe Glocksee !

04/18 – Köln, DE @ Underground !

04/19 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden

04/20 – Leipzig, DE @ Doom Over Leipzig

04/21 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

04/22 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Dudefest

04/23 – Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn

05/11 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live — Studio ^

05/12 – Dallas, TX @ Curtain Club ^

05/13 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda ^

05/15 – Phoenix AZ @ The Rebel Lounge %

05/16 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah #

05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The EchoPlex #

05/19 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish #

05/20 – Reno, NV @ Jub Jub’s Thirst Parlor #

05/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #

05/23 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater #

05/25 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room $

05/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry $

05/27 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews $

05/28 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon $

05/30 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups $

05/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater $

06/01 – Washington, DC @ Rock and Roll Hotel $

06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer &

06/05 – Harrisonburg, VA @ The Gameolden Pony $

06/06 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar $

06/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Fubar $

* = w/ Marissa Nadler, Kayo Dot

! = w/ Pinkish Black

^ = w/ Gatecreeper, Pinkish Black

% = w/ Gatecreeper, Spirit Adrift

# = w/ Gatecreeper, Venomous Maximus

$ = w/ Gatecreeper, Inter Arma

& = w/ Baroness, Nothing