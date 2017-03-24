Recently, former Arkansas Governor and failed presidential candidate Mike Huckabee has been using his Twitter account to crack politics jokes. All of them are painfully unfunny, and in his attempts to slam Democrats and elevate the idiots in the White House, he’s only proven that he knows less about comedy than he does about how the government should work.

Breaking News! Jimmy Dean Sausage Co will be renamed GORSUCH SAUSAGE because he's grinding up some Democrat Senators into PURE PORK SAUSAGE! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 21, 2017

Only English speaking TV I get at Norway is BBC-oh my! It stands for BIASED BORING CRAP. It's more effective than Ambien as sleep inducer. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 6, 2017

Poop Dogg has nephew named Bow Wow; both bad dogs who advocate murder and sex slavery for @POTUS and First Lady;Who let the dogs out? — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 17, 2017

But perhaps it’s not Huckabee’s fault. Maybe it’s his delivery? Or the chosen social media platform he’s using? Jimmy Kimmel wondered the same thing and tested this theory last night by bringing Patton Oswalt onto his show to recite Huckabee’s quips. Surely, if anyone could make the politician’s wisecracks really pop it would be a veteran comedian. Wrong.

As you’ll see in the video up above, Huckabee’s jokes are so criminally bad that no one, not even the gods of comedy, could save them. SAD! Get a new job, Mike.