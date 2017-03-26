Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Paul McCartney is working on a new album with Adele producer Greg Kurstin

Former Beatle is recording his first solo LP in four years

by
on March 26, 2017, 1:45pm
0 comments

Sir Paul McCartney has confirmed work on a new studio album, his first in four years.

Speaking recently to BBC Radio 6 (via NME), McCartney revealed that he’s recording with producer Greg Kurstin. “I’m making a new album which is great fun,” he explained. “I’m in the middle of that. I’m working with a producer I first worked with two years ago on a piece of music I’m doing for an animated film.”

(Read: Top 10 Songs by The Beatles After The Beatles)

Kurstin is known for co-writing and producing Adele’s “Hello”, Beck’s “Dreams”, and several tracks on Sia’s This Is Acting, among countless other notable songs.

McCartney’s last album came in the form of 2013’s New. He recently took a break from recording its follow-up to join former Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr to record music for Starr’s own upcoming album.

Previous Story
Stranger Things soundtrack to be released as vinyl box set
Next Story
Michael Angelakos discusses “honest” new Passion Pit album in open letter
No comments
More Stories