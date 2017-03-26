Paul McCartney is working on a new album with Adele producer Greg Kurstin

Sir Paul McCartney has confirmed work on a new studio album, his first in four years.

Speaking recently to BBC Radio 6 (via NME), McCartney revealed that he’s recording with producer Greg Kurstin. “I’m making a new album which is great fun,” he explained. “I’m in the middle of that. I’m working with a producer I first worked with two years ago on a piece of music I’m doing for an animated film.”

Kurstin is known for co-writing and producing Adele’s “Hello”, Beck’s “Dreams”, and several tracks on Sia’s This Is Acting, among countless other notable songs.

McCartney’s last album came in the form of 2013’s New. He recently took a break from recording its follow-up to join former Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr to record music for Starr’s own upcoming album.