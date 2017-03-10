Peter Murphy announces career-spanning residency in San Francisco

Peter Murphy, former frontman for iconic post-punk outfit Bauhaus, has announced a 15-night, career-spanning residency at The Chapel in San Francisco.

Set to run from June 20th through July 14th, the residency will see the Godfather of Goth perform a “retrospective of his greatest solo albums in their entirety,” according to a press release. Among the LPs Murphy will revive: 1982 debut Should the World Fail to Fall Apart, 1989’s Deep, 1992’s Holy Smoke, and Ninth from 2011.

An additional “Stripped” show will take place, reflecting his most recent world tour. Murphy is also expected to incorporate a handful of Bauhaus classics into his sets.

Check out the full schedule of his residency below. Tickets go on sale here beginning March 13th.

Peter Murphy Residency at The Chapel:

Tue, June 20th – Should the World Fail to Fall Apart

Wed, June 21st – Should the World Fail to Fall Apart

Thu, June 22nd – Love Hysteria

Fri, June 23rd – Love Hysteria

Mon, June 26th – Deep

Thu, June 29th – Deep

Fri, June 30th – Holy Smoke

Sat, July 1st – Cascade

Mon, July 3rd – Cascade

Thu, July 6th – Dust

Fri, July 7th – Dust

Sat, July 8th – Ninth

Tue, July 11th – Stripped

Thu, July 13th – Very Special Show TBA

Fri, July 14th – Very Special Show TBA

Revisit Deep track “Cuts You Up”: