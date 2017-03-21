Phish announce additional summer tour dates, Labor Day Weekend run

Phish fans no longer have to make a pilgrimage to New York to see their favorite jam band. Today, the rock veterans added to their previously announced 13-night Madison Square Garden residency with a new slate of Midwestern shows.

(Read: Let’s Cool It with the Full Album Performances, Alright?)

Along with three dates at Chicago’s Hunting Bank Pavilion, Phish will be hitting Dayton’s Nutter Center and Pittsburgh’s Peterson Events Center. The band is also returning to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado for their seventh annual Labor Day Weekend run.

You can request pre-sale and weekend ticket bundles through the Phish’s website until April 3rd at 12 pm ET. The band says there will be no additional dates announced for summer or fall, so check out their full final schedule below.

Phish Summer Tour Dates:

07/14 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/18 – Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center

07/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

07/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/01 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

09/02 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

09/03 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park