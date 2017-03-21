Menu
Phish announce additional summer tour dates, Labor Day Weekend run

The jam band is hitting Chicago, Dayton, and Pittsburgh in July

by
on March 21, 2017, 3:53pm
Phish fans no longer have to make a pilgrimage to New York to see their favorite jam band. Today, the rock veterans added to their previously announced 13-night Madison Square Garden residency with a new slate of Midwestern shows.

(Read: Let’s Cool It with the Full Album Performances, Alright?)

Along with three dates at Chicago’s Hunting Bank Pavilion, Phish will be hitting Dayton’s Nutter Center and Pittsburgh’s Peterson Events Center. The band is also returning to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado for their seventh annual Labor Day Weekend run.

You can request pre-sale and weekend ticket bundles through the Phish’s website until April 3rd at 12 pm ET. The band says there will be no additional dates announced for summer or fall, so check out their full final schedule below.

Phish Summer Tour Dates:
07/14 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/18 – Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center
07/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
07/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/01 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
09/02 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
09/03 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

