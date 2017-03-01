Photo by David Brendan Hall

The rise of Phoenix continues. After scheduling their first live performances in three years at festivals like Shaky Knees, Governors Ball and Bilbao BBK Live, the French alternative pop outfit have revealed more summer tour dates. The new shows include dates at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, Paris’ AccorHotels Arena, and London’s Alexandra Palace.

Find the band’s complete itinerary below.

Phoenix 2017 Tour Dates:

05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

06/03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival

06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

06/29 – Vilanova I la Geltrú, ES @ Vida Festival

06/30 – Coulau, FR @ Garorock Festival

07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive

07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/08 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Festival Beauregard

07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeenes

07/13 – Aix-Les-Bains, FR @ Festival Musilac

07/14 – Carhaix-Plouguer, FR @ Festival les Vieilles Charrues

07/14-16 – Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt! Festival

07/22 – Rome, IT @ Rock in Roma

09/22 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

09/30 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

What’s more, a trailer for the tour dates includes a 30-second snippet of new Phoenix music. Check out the twinkling ’80s sounds below.

Phoenix’s last album came in the form of 2013’s Bankrupt!.