Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Phoenix announce summer dates, tease new music in tour trailer — watch

The French purveyors look set to release Bankrupt! follow-up

by
on March 01, 2017, 10:07am
0 comments
phoenix

Photo by David Brendan Hall

The rise of Phoenix continues. After scheduling their first live performances in three years at festivals like Shaky KneesGovernors Ball and Bilbao BBK Live, the French alternative pop outfit have revealed more summer tour dates. The new shows include dates at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, Paris’ AccorHotels Arena, and London’s Alexandra Palace.

Find the band’s complete itinerary below.

Phoenix 2017 Tour Dates:
05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
06/03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival
06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
06/29 – Vilanova I la Geltrú, ES @ Vida Festival
06/30 – Coulau, FR @ Garorock Festival
07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive
07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/08 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Festival Beauregard
07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeenes
07/13 – Aix-Les-Bains, FR @ Festival Musilac
07/14 – Carhaix-Plouguer, FR @ Festival les Vieilles Charrues
07/14-16 – Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt! Festival
07/22 – Rome, IT @ Rock in Roma
09/22 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
09/30 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

What’s more, a trailer for the tour dates includes a 30-second snippet of new Phoenix music. Check out the twinkling ’80s sounds below.

Phoenix’s last album came in the form of 2013’s Bankrupt!.

Previous Story
Modest Mouse in 10 Songs
Next Story
New Alien: Covenant trailer pretty much spoils the entire movie — watch at your risk
No comments
More Stories