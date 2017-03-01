Photo by David Brendan Hall
The rise of Phoenix continues. After scheduling their first live performances in three years at festivals like Shaky Knees, Governors Ball and Bilbao BBK Live, the French alternative pop outfit have revealed more summer tour dates. The new shows include dates at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, Paris’ AccorHotels Arena, and London’s Alexandra Palace.
Find the band’s complete itinerary below.
Phoenix 2017 Tour Dates:
05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
06/03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival
06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
06/29 – Vilanova I la Geltrú, ES @ Vida Festival
06/30 – Coulau, FR @ Garorock Festival
07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive
07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/08 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Festival Beauregard
07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeenes
07/13 – Aix-Les-Bains, FR @ Festival Musilac
07/14 – Carhaix-Plouguer, FR @ Festival les Vieilles Charrues
07/14-16 – Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt! Festival
07/22 – Rome, IT @ Rock in Roma
09/22 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
09/30 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
What’s more, a trailer for the tour dates includes a 30-second snippet of new Phoenix music. Check out the twinkling ’80s sounds below.
Phoenix’s last album came in the form of 2013’s Bankrupt!.