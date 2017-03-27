Phoenix announces first North American tour in three years

Photo by David Brendan Hall
Phoenix are back in a big way. After scheduling their first live performances in three years at festivals like Shaky Knees, Governors Ball, and Bilbao BBK Live, in addition to teasing a round of summer dates, the French alternative pop outfit have since revealed a full summer touring schedule
Presumably, the band will soon announce its proper followup to 2013’s Bankrupt!. Stay tuned for that.
Find the band’s complete itinerary below.
Phoenix 2017 Tour Dates:
05/12 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore *
05/13- Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *
05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore +
06/03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival
06/04 – Toronto, ON @ Field Trip Festival
06/05 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom +
06/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks + %
06/11 – San Diego, CA @ 91x Valley View Casino Center
06/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theater +
06/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl +
06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl +
06/29 – Vilanova i la Geltru, ES @ Vida Festival
06/30 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock Festival
07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive
07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/08 – Herouville-St-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival
07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeenes
07/13 – Aix-les-Bains, FR @ Musilac Festival
07/14 – Carhaix, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues
07/12-16 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
07/14-16 – Berlin, DE @ Melt! Festival
07/20-22 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods
07/22 – Roma, IT @ Postepay Rock in Roma
08/11-12 – Bali, ID @ Sunny Side Up Festival
08/11-13 – Jakarta, ID @ We The Fest
08/15 – Manila, PH @ Araneta Coliseum
08/18-20 – Osaka, JP @ Summersonic Festival
08/18-20 – Tokyo, JP @ Summersonic Festival
09/02 – Dublin, IR @ Electric Picnic
09/29 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Area
09/30 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
* = w/ Whitney
+ = w/ The Lemon Twigs
% = w/ Miike Snow