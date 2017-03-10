Pitchfork Music Festival reveals full 2017 lineup

Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival has revealed its full 2017 lineup.

LCD Soundsystem, A Tribe Called Quest, and Solange were previously announced as this year’s headliners. Now joining them are PJ Harvey, The Avalanches, Ride, Dirty Projectors, Thurston Moore, Vince Staples, Danny Brown, Madlib, Nicolas Jaar, Angel Olsen, Arab Strap, SURVIVE, Mitski, and Jamila Woods.

Rounding out the lineup are George Clinton, The Feelies, American Football, Hamilton Leithauser, Colin Stetson, Isaiah Rashad, Arca, Frankie Cosmos, Pinegrove, Ne-Hi, Priests, William Tyler, Hiss Golden Messenger, Francis and the Lights, and Joey Purp.

Here’s the full day-by-day lineup:

Friday, July 14th:

LCD Soundsystem

Dirty Projectors

Danny Brown

Thurston Moore

Vince Staples

Arca

Kamaiyah

Hiss Golden Messenger

Frankie Cosmos

William Tyler

D∆WN

Priests

Madame Ghandi

Saturday, July 15th:

A Tribe Called Quest

PJ Harvey

Angel Olsen

The Feelies

George Clinton

Mitski

Madlib

Arab Strap

S U R V I V E

Francis and the Lights

Weyes Blood

Jeff Rosenstock

Cherry Glazerr

Vagabon

Sunday, July 16th:

Solange

Nicolas Jaar

The Avalanches

Ride

American Football

Isaiah Rashad

Hamilton Leithauser

Pinegrove

Jamila Woods

Colin Stetson

Derrick Carter

Joey Purp

NE-HI

Kilo Kish