Pitchfork Music Festival reveals full 2017 lineup

Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival has revealed its full 2017 lineup.
LCD Soundsystem, A Tribe Called Quest, and Solange were previously announced as this year’s headliners. Now joining them are PJ Harvey, The Avalanches, Ride, Dirty Projectors, Thurston Moore, Vince Staples, Danny Brown, Madlib, Nicolas Jaar, Angel Olsen, Arab Strap, SURVIVE, Mitski, and Jamila Woods.
Rounding out the lineup are George Clinton, The Feelies, American Football, Hamilton Leithauser, Colin Stetson, Isaiah Rashad, Arca, Frankie Cosmos, Pinegrove, Ne-Hi, Priests, William Tyler, Hiss Golden Messenger, Francis and the Lights, and Joey Purp.
Here’s the full day-by-day lineup:
Friday, July 14th:
LCD Soundsystem
Dirty Projectors
Danny Brown
Thurston Moore
Vince Staples
Arca
Kamaiyah
Hiss Golden Messenger
Frankie Cosmos
William Tyler
D∆WN
Priests
Madame Ghandi
Saturday, July 15th:
A Tribe Called Quest
PJ Harvey
Angel Olsen
The Feelies
George Clinton
Mitski
Madlib
Arab Strap
S U R V I V E
Francis and the Lights
Weyes Blood
Jeff Rosenstock
Cherry Glazerr
Vagabon
Sunday, July 16th:
Solange
Nicolas Jaar
The Avalanches
Ride
American Football
Isaiah Rashad
Hamilton Leithauser
Pinegrove
Jamila Woods
Colin Stetson
Derrick Carter
Joey Purp
NE-HI
Kilo Kish