Photo by​ Matt Sav

The seasons have officially changed, and despite a freakishly timed storm that swept through the Northeast last week, the weather is finally improving. Which makes it the perfect time for Perth’s Pond to share their new single, the appropriately titled “The Weather”.

Just as spring approaches cautiously through the snow, “The Weather” wakes slowly with drowsy percussion and swelling synths. As the song picks up, there’s an easygoingness to the psychedelic electronics that breezes through a sense of heaviness throughout. It gives off a feeling like beauty is fighting its way through the muck of a reality where there’s “such waste.” The vibe is befitting for the title track of an album that, as the band’s Nicholas Allbrook put it, is about trying to “live a wholesome respectful life, while being inherently disrespectful.” Take a listen below.

“The Weather” is the closing and title track to Pond’s forthcoming album, due May 5th via Marathon Artists. Produced by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, the record was previously previewed with the singles “Sweep Me Off My Feet” and “3000 Megatons”. Pond will be on tour for much of the spring supporting the effort, including festival appearances at Coachella and Primavera Sound.