Portishead’s Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury share Free Fire soundtrack: Stream/download

The two previously helmed the music for Ex Machina and Black Mirror

on March 31, 2017, 5:40pm
When Portishead’s Geoff Barrow and composer Ben Salisbury combine their talents for the screen, the results are usually impressive. Previously, the two musicians successfully linked up to helm the soundtracks to Alex Garland’s Ex Machina and the British TV series Black Mirror.

(Read: Breathing Machines: An Interview with Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury)

Now, they’ve got another joint project to add their resume: the soundtrack to Ben Wheatley’s forthcoming action/comedy film Free Fire. Barrow and Salisbury have credits on nearly half of the collection’s 41 entries. Also included are a number of songs by John Denver, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and the Free Fire cast.

Stream the entire thing below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The soundtrack to Free Fire is out today through Invada/Lakeshore. The film itself, which follows a thrilling shootout between two gangs circa Boston 1978, opens in theaters on April 21st.

