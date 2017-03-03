Portugal. The Man are gearing up for the release of their follow-up to 2013’s Evil Friends. They’ve been teasing the new album for literally years, hinting on social media that they were working with everyone from Beastie Boys’ Mike D to Mac Miller. The effort is reportedly called Gloomin + Doomin, and though details are currently scarce, PTM has today shared a fresh single called “Feel It Still”.

If Mike D is indeed producing the new album, “Feel It Still” signals he’s given the Portland-via-Alaska band a good dose of funk. Horns and a bopping bass add up to a swinging slice of psych-pop. It’s the kind of track you want bumping in your headphones as you dance down the street listening to John Baldwin Gourley sing, “Ooo, I’m a rebel just for kicks now/ I’ve been feelin’ it since 1986 now.” Check it out below.

It’s a good bet that more new music is on the way, as PTM has announced a large spring and summer tour schedule. Find their complete itinerary below.

Portugal. The Man 2017 Tour Dates:

03/09 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

03/10 – Stateline, NV @ Harrah’s Tahoe South Shore Room

03/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

03/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Club Bahia

03/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

03/17 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

03/18 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

03/19 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

03/21 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

03/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

03/23 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

03/24 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

03/25 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Detroit

03/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

03/28 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

03/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/01 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/02 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Clu

04/04 – Richmond, VA @ The National

04/06 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

04/07 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

04/08 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

04/10 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

04/11 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

04/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre

04/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theatre

04/15 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

05/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

06/01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

06/02 – Albany, NY @ The Palace Theater

06/03 – Houston, TX @ FPSF

06/06 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

06/09 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/11 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

06/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

06/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera

06/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

06/17 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

06/18 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount

07/21 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

07/22 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield

07/28 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre: Berkeley

07/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium