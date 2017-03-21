Primus announce summer tour dates

Everyone’s favorite weirdo rockers Primus have announced an expanded 2017 tour schedule. The band already had a run of spring dates lined up that include a gig at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater with frontman Les Claypool’s project with Sean Lennon, The Claypool Lennon Delirium. Following a European run in June, the new dates pick up on July 17th in Charlotte, North Carolina. Joining Primus for the lengthy US leg will be stoner metal outfit Clutch.
Check out Primus’ complete itinerary, which includes spots at Illinois’ Summer Camp Music Festival and Ohio’s Rock on the Range, below.
Primus 2017 Tour Dates:
05/15 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theater
05/16 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks *
05/19 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
05/20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Monroe Live
05/21 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range
05/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
05/24 – Asheville, NC @ Highlands Brewing Co
05/26-28 – Chillicothe, IL @ Summer Camp Music Festival
06/08 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival
06/09 – Adalen, DK @ NorthSide Festival
06/11 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
06/13 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier
06/14 – Tilburg, NL @ 013
06/17 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
06/18 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop
06/20 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
07/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ^
07/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^
07/20 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^
07/21 – Henrietta, NY @ Rochester Dome Arena ^
07/22 – Lancaster, PA @ Freedom Hall at the Lancaster County Convention Center ^
07/23 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion ^
07/25 – Portland, ME @ Maine State Pier ^
07/27 – Burlington, VT @ Lake Champlain Maritime Festival Burlington Waterfront Park ^
07/28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage ^
07/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Penn’s Landing Festival Pier ^
07/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors ^
08/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom ^
08/02 – Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater ^
08/04 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre ^
08/05 – Kansas City, MO @ The Crossroads ^
08/06 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom ^
08/08 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee ^
08/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint ^
08/11 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater ^
08/12 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield ^
08/13 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater ^
08/15 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park ^
08/17 – Stateline, NV @ Hard Rock Casino – Lake Tahoe ^
08/18 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^
* = w/ The Claypool Lennon Delirium
^ = w/ Clutch