Primus announce summer tour dates

Everyone’s favorite weirdo rockers Primus have announced an expanded 2017 tour schedule. The band already had a run of spring dates lined up that include a gig at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater with frontman Les Claypool’s project with Sean Lennon, The Claypool Lennon Delirium. Following a European run in June, the new dates pick up on July 17th in Charlotte, North Carolina. Joining Primus for the lengthy US leg will be stoner metal outfit Clutch.

Check out Primus’ complete itinerary, which includes spots at Illinois’ Summer Camp Music Festival and Ohio’s Rock on the Range, below.

Primus 2017 Tour Dates:

05/15 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theater

05/16 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks *

05/19 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

05/20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Monroe Live

05/21 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range

05/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

05/24 – Asheville, NC @ Highlands Brewing Co

05/26-28 – Chillicothe, IL @ Summer Camp Music Festival

06/08 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

06/09 – Adalen, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/11 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

06/13 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier

06/14 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

06/17 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

06/18 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop

06/20 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

07/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

07/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^

07/20 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^

07/21 – Henrietta, NY @ Rochester Dome Arena ^

07/22 – Lancaster, PA @ Freedom Hall at the Lancaster County Convention Center ^

07/23 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion ^

07/25 – Portland, ME @ Maine State Pier ^

07/27 – Burlington, VT @ Lake Champlain Maritime Festival Burlington Waterfront Park ^

07/28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage ^

07/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Penn’s Landing Festival Pier ^

07/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors ^

08/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom ^

08/02 – Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater ^

08/04 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre ^

08/05 – Kansas City, MO @ The Crossroads ^

08/06 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom ^

08/08 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee ^

08/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint ^

08/11 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater ^

08/12 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield ^

08/13 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater ^

08/15 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park ^

08/17 – Stateline, NV @ Hard Rock Casino – Lake Tahoe ^

08/18 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^

* = w/ The Claypool Lennon Delirium

^ = w/ Clutch