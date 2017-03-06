Prince’s band The Revolution expand US reunion tour

After reforming to honor their late founder, Prince, The Revolution announced a short run of spring concert dates. Now, that trek has expanded into a full-blown reunion tour stretching into the summer.

The band consists of guitarist Wendy Melvoin, bassist Brown Mark (Mark Brown), drummer Bobby Z (Robert Rivkin) and keyboardists Matt Fink and Lisa Coleman, known for playing on such albums as 1984’s Purple Rain and 1982’s 1999. They’ll kick off the 24-date trek on April 21st with a performance at Prince’s own Paisley Park for Celebration 2017. They’ll then play a smattering of shows from then through July 15th, including stops at New York’s Webster Hall, Detroit’s Majestic Theater, and ACL Live in Austin.

“When we played those [first three reunion] shows, I choked up every single night,” Brown Mark said in a statement. “But now, I’m past that stage of it — now I’m looking at my happy times, remembering being a kid, joining this huge band and starting out a journey in my life I did not ever expect.”

Find The Revolution’s full itinerary below.

The Revolution 2017 Tour Dates:

04/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Celebration 2017 at Paisley Park

04/23 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

04/24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

04/27 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

04/28 – New York, NY @ B.B. King’s

04/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

04/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

05/3 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/4 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

05/12 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

05/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

05/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

05/18 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

05/20 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

05/21 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre

06/14 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

06/15 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

06/16 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

06/17 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

06/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

06/22 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

06/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern

07/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

07/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Watch The Revolution perform “Purple Rain” at one of their 2016 reunion shows: