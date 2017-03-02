Menu
R.E.M., Sleater-Kinney supergroup Filthy Friends premiere “Any Kind of Crowd” — listen

A Record Store Day single that's filled with '90s sweetness

on March 02, 2017, 12:10pm
R.E.M.’s Peter BuckCorin Tucker of Sleater-Kinney, The Minus 5 frontman Scott McCaughey, drummer Bill Rieflin, and The Young Fresh Fellow’s Kurt Bloch debuted their new supergroup Filthy Friends over a year ago at a Mexican music festival. Recently, they released their first-ever, “Despierata”, which came as part of the 30 Days, 30 Songs campaign. Now, they’re back with a second track,.

“Any Kind of Crowd” premiered on last night’s episode of The Best Show, as Pitchfork points out. It’s a wonderful slice of ’90s alternative, with the instantly likable chorus finding the whole gang singing, “I’d pick you out/ Of any kind of crowd/ I’d bring you on/ With any type of song/ I’d figure out/ Any kind of love that would turn you on.” Gosh it’s good, and you can listen to it here at the five-minute mark.

The song will be released as a Record Store Day 7-inch backed with a cover of Roxy Music’s “Editions of You”. RSD takes place April 22nd, with St. Vincent serving as the official ambassador.

