Chuck Berry, a founding father of rock ‘n’ roll, has died. He was 90 years old.

According to a representative for the St. Charles County Police Department, officers responded to emergency call at 12:40 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Berry was found unresponsive and efforts to revive him was unsuccessful. He was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m. A cause of death was not immediately known.

This is a developing story…