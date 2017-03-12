Menu
R.I.P. Joni Sledge, founding member of Sister Sledge, has died at 60

R&B group known for their hits including "We Are Family" and "He's the Greatest Dancer"

March 12, 2017
Joni Sledge, a founding member of the R&B vocal group Sister Sledge, died Friday at the age of 60.

A cause of death was not immediately known. Her publicist said Sledge was “not ill” and that her family was “shocked” by her passing, according to CNN.

In Sister Sledge, Joni performed alongside her real-life sisters, Debbie, Kim, and Kathy. The group is best known for their Grammy-nominated 1979 single, “We Are Family”, which was co-written by Chic’s Nile Rodgers. Other well-known songs from Sister Sledge include “My Guy” and “He’s the Greatest Dancer”, which was famously sampled by Will Smith on “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It”.

